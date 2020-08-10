the Game of Thrones star conquered by Italy

Share it:

If you are a Game of Thrones fan and you live in Campania, these days you might spot one of the most popular celebrities in the world. We're talking about the Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi, Daenerys … yeah, well, Emilia Clarke.

The likeable actress, also famous for the roles of Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story and of Louisa in I before you, he chose to spend his holidays in Positano, a tourist destination of excellence for those who decide to visit the Amalfi Coast and the province of Salerno, with breathtaking views and characteristic places.

Between a fashion show and an appearance on the most famous talk shows in the world, the actress then decided to take a break and enjoy the summer weather as it should be, with a swim in the sea in the company of a group of friends, and we are already discussing the relationship that could tie her to one of them.

Clarke always seems very careful to comply with the safety rules and in public places he wears his black mask, behind which you can always see the smile that distinguishes it. She had already made herself known for her friendliness and spontaneity, and this time she was no exception: she agreed to be photographed together with the chef of the Max restaurant, one of the points where she could taste the southern delicacies.

Have you already booked your holidays in Campania? Well, it might be the right time to do it. The star wanted to pay tribute to the health workers who helped her when she suffered a brain hemorrhage. Apparently his generosity was also felt on the set, according to the words of Nathalie Emmanuel.