The Game Awards 2020: Geoff Keighley confirms the digital event

A few hours after the announcement of the possible return of The Game Awards in 2020, here is the now famous organizer of the event, Geoff Keiglhey, confirmed that the awards ceremony for the most important titles of the year will make its return.

In an interview with the microphones of IGN USA, Keighley confirmed that just like the GamesCom, the event will be held in digital form.

Here are the words of the journalist:

“We have something very interesting planned for this year’s show. I confirm that there will be, although many are wondering if it will be postponed or not. Unlike what we saw with the Oscars, we will not move The Game Awards and We will be releasing more details on the event over the next few weeks. It will probably be our biggest show ever. “

“Obviously there won’t be 10,000 people in the same room. You will see how we plan to run the event at GamesCom. It won’t be just me announcing the winners and the show will be live with some segments recorded. We are currently working on some modes through which to present live without the possibility that people can buy a ticket to watch the show. ”

In short, all the fears of the public have been swept away by Keighley, who is probably willing to carry on the tradition of The Game Awards thanks to the possible next-gen themed announcements that could arrive during the show.

Speaking of digital events, we remind you that the GamesCom 2020 Opening Night Live will be held next Thursday 28 August 2020 from 7.30 pm and you can follow her on Everyeye’s Twitch channel, where we will run a small marathon.