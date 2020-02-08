The G Gundam comes to life in this cosplay dedicated to the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The universe born out of mind of Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate has quickly become one of the most famous Japanese animation products in the world. His fame has given rise to numerous merchandise products, such as the Gundam box of chocolates, but today we present an original cosplay.

At the bottom of the news you can see some photos shared by the Taiwanese cosplayer @Fresachernyi, while impersonating one of the robots in the G Gundam series, in particular he wanted to recreate the style of the robot led by Domon, protagonist of the show. For those who have never seen the anime of 1994 it is a very original story: in the future the Earth has now become an abandoned planet, destroyed by pollution and wars, the new colonies have therefore decided to organize a tournament every four years, to resolve their differences, avoiding the use of war. Domon is the representative of Neo-Japan and during the episodes he will try to win the tournament and find his missing brother.

Fans enjoyed G Gundam's cosplay very much, finding it original especially for the presence of bright colors. The good news continues for all the fans of the franchise, if you haven't seen it yet, we recommend the trailer for a new series of Gundam.