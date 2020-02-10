         The future of the DC Universe: why Warner has it all to unseat Marvel in 2020 and is not taking advantage of it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Complicated month for DC productions: to the discrete collections at the box office of 'Birds of prey' is added the total question of what orientation the study will take in the coming months. The extraordinary results at the box office of 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam', added to the critical clams and the great results in terms of prizes that 'Joker' has garnered seemed to make clear where the shots would go in the coming months … but no.

That huge mystery that is DC Universe, whose majority of productions are arriving outside the United States through other platforms, and whose most interesting proposal, 'Swamp Thing', has been canceled, also has a dubious future before it. With Warner preparing a full-speed landing in the United States with HBO Max, Could we be facing an absorption of some kind, since the results are closer to Apple TV + what about Disney +?

Impasse also for Marvel

2020 is going to be a year of transition also for the quintessential DC competitor, Marvel. 'Black Widow' looks like a kind of hold the note of the first three phases before unveiling the global plan that will sustain the coming years of the future of the company, and we will have to wait for 'Los Eternos' (or beyond) to know more. It could be an interesting year for DC, but only this year 'Wonder Woman 1984' remains to be released.

We analyze all that, but above all the very special role of DC and the opportunities before it to advance Marvel. We also claim the somewhat unquestioned DC Universe and the splendid findings of 'Swamp Thing' and 'Condemned Patrol'. Everything in the last 'Everything is a lie in cinema and TV', our YouTube channel where we unravel the trends and mysteries of what we see.