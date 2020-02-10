Entertainment

         The future of the DC Universe: why Warner has it all to unseat Marvel in 2020 and is not taking advantage of it

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Complicated month for DC productions: to the discrete collections at the box office of 'Birds of prey' is added the total question of what orientation the study will take in the coming months. The extraordinary results at the box office of 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam', added to the critical clams and the great results in terms of prizes that 'Joker' has garnered seemed to make clear where the shots would go in the coming months … but no.

That huge mystery that is DC Universe, whose majority of productions are arriving outside the United States through other platforms, and whose most interesting proposal, 'Swamp Thing', has been canceled, also has a dubious future before it. With Warner preparing a full-speed landing in the United States with HBO Max, Could we be facing an absorption of some kind, since the results are closer to Apple TV + what about Disney +?

Impasse also for Marvel

2020 is going to be a year of transition also for the quintessential DC competitor, Marvel. 'Black Widow' looks like a kind of hold the note of the first three phases before unveiling the global plan that will sustain the coming years of the future of the company, and we will have to wait for 'Los Eternos' (or beyond) to know more. It could be an interesting year for DC, but only this year 'Wonder Woman 1984' remains to be released.

READ:  Danna Paola has cut her hair and you will want to copy the idea because it is beautiful


'Swamp Thing': terror and superheroes in an extraordinary series and sentenced before birth

We analyze all that, but above all the very special role of DC and the opportunities before it to advance Marvel. We also claim the somewhat unquestioned DC Universe and the splendid findings of 'Swamp Thing' and 'Condemned Patrol'. Everything in the last 'Everything is a lie in cinema and TV', our YouTube channel where we unravel the trends and mysteries of what we see.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.