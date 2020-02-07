The future of Rockstar Games is promising according to Take-Two

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The recent announcement of the march of Dan Houser of Rockstar games, has blown the alarms. Is there any kind of internal problem in the company? Were the rumors of Take-Two's supposed pressure for the studio to draw more games on a regular basis? The fact is that these types of ads make fans wonder what kind of consequences a decision of these characteristics will have for the future of the company.

Now, from the editor Take-Two they have wanted to reassure the fans. Not only with words dedicated to Dan Houser himself, very positive and suggest that the relationship is good, but also emphasizing that the future of Rockstar Games is promising.

In fact, it was Take-Two's own CEO, Strauss Zelnick (taking advantage of the presentation of the financial results of the last quarter), who wanted to send a message full of hope to fans of the company. And he started by saying that the Rockstar brand "is stronger than ever".

It even ensures that Take-Two is "incredibly optimistic and enthusiastic" about the future of the study. In addition, he also wanted to thank Dan for everything he has done for Rockstar. All, without forgetting his brother, Sam Houser, who will be the new president of the company and for whom he has had great words: "He is a great player and a leader.".

Although most interesting of all, Strauss has been forced to talk more carefully about how they will focus the future on Dan's progress. This is what he said about it, focusing primarily on the figure of Sam: "He founded Rockstar Games. He is a great leader and will be in charge of a team of thousands of people who every day try to make known the most extraordinary entertainment experiences. And those are his goals. And most of the time, they achieve or they even exceed those goals, which is simply amazing. ".

Finamlente, Strauss has also taken stock of everything that happened in 2019, which is what he considers the company to leave at a great moment: "Frankly, I couldn't be more proud of the efficiency with which that company operates. I think this year has been an incredible force, I mean, drop simultaneous content for Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online … And deliver content that sets records in terms of commitment and emotion for the player and incidentally income and profitability … So things could not be better. ".

Sources: Gamingbolt / The Motley Fool