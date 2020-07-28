The future of Raúl Jiménez in Europe: possible scenarios for the Wolverhampton scorer

Share it:

Photography: Peter Powell / Pool via REUTERS

Despite the fact that his fate remains a mystery, this Tuesday the striker Raúl Jiménez posed with the new shirt to be worn by Wolverhampton for the 2020-2021 campaign.

Through social networks, the American youth squad was chosen to present the new clothing. In the images the smiling player is shown, wearing the colors of the institution.

The Mexican's performances in the english football they did not go unnoticed and now they will seek to change their air in this next transfer market.

Jiménez, who scored 17 goals this past season in the Premier League, could come out of the "Wolves", since several European media place him as one of the most wanted players in the Draft.

In recent days, the Mexican positioned himself as a strong candidate for join the ranks of Juventus and Manchester United, clubs that so far have not made a formal proposal for the attacker.

Similarly, there are those who assure that the Mexican would make the decision to stay in the "Wolves" and the presentation of the new jersey would be the appropriate signal that would reinforce this version.

After falling this weekend against Chelsea, the "Wolves" of Raúl Jiménez they missed the opportunity to get a ticket to the next season of the Champions League.

Wolverhampton is currently contesting the Europa League. Next August 6 he will face Olympiacos in the round of 16 of said tournament.

Raúl Jiménez with the new Wolverhampton shirt for the 2020-2021 season

Photography: Facebook / Wolverhampton

POSSIBLE MEXICAN SCENARIOS

This Monday the Premier League transfer market began and roster changes are the order of the day.

Player transfers will end until October 5 and among those who attract attention is a Mexican.

It should be noted that Raúl Jiménez has had the best campaign of his career, since this season he was placed as the eighth highest scorer in the league and incidentally broke the record of being the Mexican with the most scores in English football, leaving behind what was done by his compatriot Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

Despite the fact that his fate is still unknown, the permanence of Raúl Jiménez would depend on whether or not the Wolves are in European competitions. At 29 years old, he could make his leap to a great man from Europe.

One year after making the purchase option of Raúl Jiménez valid for 40 million euros, the Lobos intend to sell at a good price to the Mexican.

According to the portal TuttoSport and the diary To Bola de Portugal, the price of Raúl Jiménez would be around 60 million euros.

According to the newspaper Daily MailJuventus would be willing to offer two players from its squad to take over the services of Raúl Jiménez.

Because they would not be willing to pay the 60 million euros, Juve would offer Federico Bernardeschi and Daniele Rugani.

Photography: Archive

Juventus of Turin seek to reinforce their offensive picture before the possible departure of Gonzalo Higuaín, Argentine striker who has been linked with another Serie A team, Fiorentina.

Another option for Raúl Jiménez would be Manchester United, a team that wants to strengthen its lead after Romelu Lukaku's departure. Despite the fact that there is no formal offer for the Mexican, there are those who see him as an ideal player for the "Red Devils".

Jason Cundy, a former Chelsea player, recommended that Manchester United sign the Mexican. "United would be a totally different machine with him in the lead," Cundy said.

Other teams linked to the Mexican are Real Madrid, Tottenham and Arsenal. Last week, the English press placed Jiménez in the Gunners in the event of an eventual departure for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

