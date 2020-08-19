The future of Lionel Messi, the interest in Lautaro Martínez and the figures that will be sold: 12 phrases from the president of Barcelona

Share it:

Josep Maria Bartomeu announced on the sign BarçaTV the hiring of Ronald Koeman as the new coach of the Barcelona replacing Quique Setién. And throughout the interview they made, he left several definitions about the restructuring he plans in the football area, which lives turbulent moments after the 2-8 against Bayern Munich that left the culé cast without Champions League or titles in the season .

One of the changes already reported was the departure of Eric Abidal, who had had friction with the referents, of the technical secretariat. From now on the office will be directed by Ramón Planes, who was his number 2. Decisions from now on will be agreed upon with the new coach, ”he warned.

The future of Lionel messi It was one of the most anticipated points of his statements. The 33-year-old captain has a valid relationship until June 30, 2021 and the negotiations behind the renewal are on hold. In the middle, rumors of a possible exit raged, with Inter and Manchester City as the most likely destinations.

"Messi is still the best player in the world. It is number 1 and we have it. And every project that is done is done thinking about that and in making their qualities grow. In the new project Koeman counts on Messi ”, he pointed out, underlining that the next squad thinks with the Argentine as a standard, something that he claimed to have spoken with the Dutchman. "I have spoken with Koeman and he has told me that Messi is the pillar of his project"added.

“Messi has a contract at Barça until 2021, he knows it and we all know it. I speak regularly with Messi and especially with his father. There is a project, a new coach will arrive and count on him. Messi wants to finish his career at Barcelona, ​​he has said it many times", said. It is worth clarifying that since the coup against Bayern Munich the Flea has not yet expressed itself publicly. In the last hours, moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport published that Bartomeu would be willing to open the exit door to the Argentine under one condition: that he says publicly that his desire is to change the air.

“I spoke with Jorge Messi and with other agents. He told me what we all know, that there is a strong disappointment. The disappointment is correct, we have to do this duel, but since Sunday we are preparing for next season. Holidays, clear the head and start the season with all the strength ”, revealed part of his dialogue with the father of the fantasist. "There is no end of the cycle, because a new cycle would be without Messi, and Messi will continue. Messi is creating an era, the Messi era. And within the Messi era there are several cycles and now another begins ”, he emphasized.

OTHER DEFINITIONS OF BARTOMEU

The renewal of Ter Stegen

"I am optimistic. Today they have operated on him and he is a professional. He is a great person. His renewal was stopped because he said it was not the time for the pandemic but Ter Stegen will continue for many years at Barcelona.

The huge outlays by Griezmann, Dembelé and Coutinho

“If there is any investment that has not gone well it is evident. Dembélé has been injured a lot. Coutinho had to be yielded because he did not have the lace. I would not put Griezmann in this package. You have to help the player recover or give him a way out ”.

The chance to incorporate Lautaro Martínez

"Before restarting the League we spoke with Inter, but we stopped the negotiations a few weeks ago because the competitions were returning. They have the Europa League that they are playing and we will wait to see how the coach and the technical secretariat plan the future ”.

Is Neymar impossible?

“Going for a player when the club he is in doesn't want to sell him is impossible. Last summer we tried. He is a player that with the pandemic situation his club does not put it up for sale ”.

The players who can go

“With the Champions League, an evolution is needed, with players who have already fulfilled and have to leave and players who will arrive. The club is in a good institutional, social and economic situation but in a sporting crisis. I don't want to speak ill of anyone. I want to praise the figure of the players who have made us the best club in the world. I congratulate you and now is the time to begin to dismiss some of these players with all honors. The renovation will be as deep as necessary for the new project to be successful ”.

“Each player is a decision and an individual talk. The options are open and the solutions are all on the table. Some have already been discussed and others will be discussed when consensus is reached with the technical secretary and the coach. All options are open ”.

Who are non-transferable?

"Leo Messi and many other players. Messi is the best player in history but there are other non-transferable ones. There are many young players. Ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Semedo, Dembélé, Griezmann. They are players that we count on a lot and who have come to spend many years at Barça ”.

