The future of Dragon Ball Super: the saga of Molo ends, how will it continue?

After exactly two years of publication, starting in December 2018, the Molo saga will come to an end. We still don’t know how as Dragon Ball Super 66 won’t hit our screens until November 20. We can therefore only speculate about the events that will lead to the defeat of this extremely strong enemy.

Ma what’s next Dragon Ball Super 66? Of course a new saga. But unless there are particular surprises, we won’t know what it will be until December. Not surprisingly, the chapter will be published in conjunction with the Jump Festa where we could also witness the return of the Dragon Ball Super anime with the Molo saga.

Returning to the manga, however, in the December publication we will see the new cycle of Dragon Ball Super. At this point we will likely return to explore the multiverses of Super’s expanded world. There are really many choices from this point of view: the protagonists could again challenge each other with Caulifla and Kale, train with Jiren or meet the warriors of the four strongest universes, those who did not take part in the Tournament of Power.

Which will be explored more specifically is not known, but certainly there will be a need for a deepening of the new structure given that there are four strong universes with an unimaginable power compared to that of the current protagonists. Goku will have to use this story arc to improve his Ultra Instinct, while Vegeta could continue to study other techniques in Yardrat or even dare to use the divine matrix technique.

What do you expect from the next Dragon Ball Super story arc that we will see published on V-Jump from December?