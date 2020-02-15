The Future of Björn in Season 6

Share it:

‘Vikings’ is slowly and inexorably approaching its end. The successful series of History, which in Spain is broadcast via TNT, will arrive at his stop midseason After ten episodes. Will be the 18th of February when we see ‘The Best Laid Plans’, the tenth and final chapter, which, of course, will leave the hype In the clouds. We have already been able to enjoy the ninth episode this week in Spain and if you do not stand and want to know what will happen after the break of midseason read on, but watch out there is a great spoiler of a moment that will happen next Tuesday in the next chapter …

SPOILERS: Important details of the end of the first part of season 6 are revealed below. Read under your responsibility.

The last episode will leave us stunned to see how Ivar (Alex Hogh) surprised Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) stabbing him in the chest. Fallen in combat, everything indicates that the King of Kattegat has also ceased to be part of the series. Fallen on the ground and seemingly dead, it seems that the end has come for the last great survivor to all those fallen in fiction. But breathe, it's not like that. In an interview with TVGuide, the creator of Vikings, Michael Hirst, has made it clear that the protagonist is still alive:

“Well, he is not dead. Is it? He is very, very badly hurt. I cannot tell you much but what I can tell you is that in the next episode it is extraordinary and several things that you thought were true at the end of this one turn out not to be quite true. ”





This comment coincides with what the actor who gives life to Björn already warned, Alexander Ludwig. He recently claimed that this unexpected moment of the end of the first part was not the end for Bjorn, he would return somehow. So, for now, we only have to wait a few months to know the fate of Ragnar's son.

In addition, the actor has said he is delighted with the turn of events that we will see in the last episode: "Nobody expected it, that's why I think it's a great turn. It's something I talked to Michael Hirst in many ways, and I told him that I wanted Björn to be stabbed at the hands of someone like Ivar. If it wasn't Ivar, then it would have been by his own hand or something so tragic Let the audience empathize. Because it is very obvious that Björn finally arrives and achieves all this greatness and defeats his brother and saves the day. It is something that everyone wants. That's why I liked that choice. "

And Ludwig also added: "But I also warn you one thing: He won't leave without fighting. And regardless of whether it's alive or not, you'll see a new version of Björn somehow. "