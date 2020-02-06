Entertainment

The funny video in which Stormi refuses to call Kylie Jenner 'mom'

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Stormi Webster — sorry, La Chubascos — is only two years old, but he's giving us real moments that are hard to forget. Do you remember when he dressed up as his mother? Or your video doing 'snow'? (It does better than any of us …). We recognize it openly: it is our favorite Kardashian, we are sorry for others. It is that in addition to all this, it is so tender! Especially when he tells his mother that he loves her very much (of course we have witnessed this via Instagram). But of course, considering how tiny it is, it is normal that sometimes it is not so tender and gives some occasional disgust to Kylie Jenner Well, he did.

This video that the businesswoman has shared in her 'stories' has made us even more fans of little Stormi. In the images the girl is seen running around her mother while saying "Hello Kylie", to which poor Kylie replies: "That is not my name, my name is mom". But the girl continues in her thirteen. "Hi Kylie," he says again with a naughty face. How nice.

Nice is a while, of course, but spoiled too. A few days ago, on February 2, he celebrated his birthday party (well, rather, party) and it was obviously amazing. Kylie set up a theme park, a kind of particular Disneyland that any other girl at her age can only dream of.

