The funny innocent of the Royal Society on Martin Odegaard

April Fools' Day is celebrated in Spain on December 28 and today is usually full of jokes or 'fake news' not suitable for the most naive. The Real society He has not wanted to be oblivious to this day and has dedicated the 'innocent' joke to Martin Odegaard, the great star of his team.

The txuri urdin group has published a tweet in which it pointed out that Odegaard he left on loan to Manchester City. On the website the following statement appeared in which they thanked the player for their professionalism shown in the club and wished him the best of luck.

"The entity txuri urdin wishes to thank Martin for the professionalism and commitment shown during his stay in our club from July to today, while wishing him the best for his personal and professional future until next season," continue the writing before finishing it as expected, jokingly: "We are forced to make this difficult decision to avoid the tabarra He waited for us during the next six months from certain media outlets. What a peace! "