The funny fake shot of Generals Hux and Pryde in 'Star Wars 9'

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
With Lucasfilm promoting the launch of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in domestic version, which will arrive in Digital HD with exclusive content next week, this wonderful has been released blooper that is succeeding on social networks.

In this false take we see the two bad guys in the story, Generals Hux and Pryde, who, far from the role of their characters, serious and gloomy, had a wonderful time on the set of filming, as you can enjoy seeing in the following post:

Domhnall Gleeson He returned as General Hux after passing through the two previous films in the trilogy, 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', to show in all his glory how much he hated Kylo Ren. For his part, the Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant He debuted in the franchise as his second, General Pryde. Precisely the moment of this false shot occurs in the filming of the scene in which Pryde discovers that the general has let Finn, Poe and Chewbacca escape, killing him on the same command bridge with one shot. "Because Domhnall is a good guy, it was extremely nice to get him the status … Having a 'Star Wars' pistol to take General Hux was an extraordinarily pleasant thing "Richard E. Grant is heard to say in the shot in question. Domhnall Gleeson also liked the idea:" I am very pleased to have Richard E. Grant show me the door, which It was charming. "

This fake shot will be one of the additional contents that the home version will have, which arrives on March 17 in Digital HD and on March 31 as Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD.

