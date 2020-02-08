The funny commentary on the last chapter of The Attack on Titan by Hajme Isayama

Share it:

The conclusion of the manga is now shortly missing The attack of the Giants, the cult series by Hajime Isayama that has fascinated millions of readers around the world for years. Such a work must put a lot of stress on those who create it, in fact the author expresses a curious desire.

In the last chapter of The Attack of the Giants we saw the situation plummet towards the inexorable final that we are all waiting for with trepidation and curiosity. It must not be easy for an author, even if exceptionally good as Isayama is, to manage stress and support such a weight with the fear of discontenting the fans right at the end. Here then is the author, in the commentary on the magazine Bessatsu Shonen magazine he said that after the end of his work he only has in mind that he wants to take a sauna, understandably to find the energy lost after so much effort. We just have to wait for the final moves of Eren and the other characters in the story.

On the anime front, however, a few days ago we showed you the logo of the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants which, as you know well, will also be the last. We do not yet know exactly if the WIT Studio will take care of the anime adaptation, or they will be joined by a new animation studio. Obviously we will update you as soon as we have new news. Anime adaptation that also saw the blossoming of love between two voice actors working on the Isayama series.