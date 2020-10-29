the funniest trivia about the cast of the series

The Big Bang Theory it has been a hit for over a decade, right from its first airing season. While it is true that The Big Bang Theory should have lasted more than twelve seasons, the fact that it ended without dragging has allowed us to remember TBBT as one of the most memorable sitcoms in history.

On our pages we have already told you about some curiosities and secrets of The Big Bang Theory, but how much do you really know the cast members of the show? Today we will talk about some of the most peculiar and funny curiosities of some of the actors who gave life to our beloved Sheldon and company.

And let’s start with Sheldon’s interpreter, that is Jim Parsons. The character of Dr. Cooper is certainly one of the finest connoisseurs of the nerdy world, from the comics of Marvel and of DC, to series like Battlestar: Galactica. Yet, Parsons stated in more than one interview that whenever he was confronted with a nerdy reference in his scripts he had to do some research to understand what it was. In fact, the actor has always defined himself as far from the comics and videogame culture, and has never even seen even an episode of Star Trek! Would you ever have said that?

What would become of Sheldon without his faithful friend and, more than once, savior Leonard Hofstadter? Leonard’s character has always appeared (except in rare cases) as the voice of wisdom of the group of scientists. Could you then imagine that Leonard’s actor, Johnny Galecki, could he have a “rebellious” side, especially when he was young? After declaring that he started smoking at a very young age, in early adolescence, he stated in an interview that he pierced his earlobe with a pin as a teenager, because his parents did not allow him to go to a professional studio to do it. .

We all know Penny and her origins: the girl, in fact, grew up on a farm in Nebraska, between pastures and horses. What not everyone knows, however, is that the actress Kaley Cuoco, the “face” of Penny, is a great horse riding enthusiast, and this also caused her an unpleasant accident: in 2010 she broke her leg when she fell from a horse and, after not appearing in two episodes of the series, until she was healed was shown only seated or covered by the furniture of the house, so as not to show the injury. Another curious fact, the actress is currently married to Karl Cook, jockey by profession.

And you? Were you aware of these curiosities of the protagonists of The Big Bang Theory? Would you like to tell us more? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!