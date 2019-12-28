Sports

The funniest training of Betis: knock the opponent down

December 28, 2019
Edie Perez
The Real Betis He shared this Saturday, December 28, another of his usual and funny videos. This time the Betic players trained in the Benito Villamarín, just before starting your Christmas vacation, with your fitness coach Marcos Alvarez in front who proposed an activation exercise for the verdiblancos. The fun came when the game was explained, in which they were divided into two teams.

Betis players had to cross the field with the ball between your feet, leading it from a line in the opposite area. The difficulty was added when the opposing team players had to Throw balls of different sizes to knock down your teammates. An exercise that flooded the field of laughter among all the members of the club.

Few were fortunate to complete the exercise completely. One of them was his captain, Joaquín Sánchez, who could not tear down, either Sergi Canales, which demonstrated great skill and speed in the game. They did not suffer the same fate Marc Bartra or Cristian Tello, They took some colleges from their teammates at the end of the game.

