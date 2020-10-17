the funniest characters, from worst to best

For more than thirty years now I Simpson remain one of the most viewed and discussed series on the world television scene, managing to have always been a great success. Furthermore, the moment in which we will have to say goodbye to The Simpsons still seems far away, and the series seems unstoppable, as demonstrated by the success of the premiere of season 32.

While waiting to discover the next adventures of season 32, Halloween approaching, a holiday always celebrated by the series; Here you can find our favorite Halloween specials from The Simpsons.

Today, however, we are here to talk to you about which are, in our opinion, the less likeable and the most hilarious characters in the series. Considering the very high number of inhabitants of Springfield, we have decided to focus only on those which, in our opinion, best represent the categories mentioned above. Let’s begin.

In the last place, the least funny character of the ranking that we present today, we put the signor Burns, which gave us very few comedic moments on the show. Yet, we wanted to mention him because he was able to give us some hilarious moments, like when, in the twelfth episode of the fourth season, Marge against the monorail, decides to participate in the assembly to allocate the funds that he had to pay for toxic waste in the guise of … Mr. Snrub. By far, his funniest scene.

A little above we find Ned Flanders, the (sometimes) irritating neighbor of the Simpsons house; best known for its typical phrase “hello save“, even Flanders was still able to have fun, especially for the veiled irony that Matt Groening conveys through his character towards the church. An example? The eighth episode of the eighth season, Neddy Covenant, one of the funniest episodes starring Ned in the whole series.

The character of the Commissioner Winchester, also and above all thanks to the exemplary dubbing in the Italian version of a sacred monster like Angelo Maggi (which doubles the character from the fifth season onwards), perfect for characterizing the character.

It would be impossible not to mention too Patty e Selma Bouvier, Marge’s sisters, able to be irritating and very nice at the same time, like when they kidnap none other than MacGyver (Richard Dean Anderson) in the seventeenth episode of the seventeenth season, Kiss Kiss Bang Bangalore.

We could go on indefinitely, but we choose to end two iconic characters from the Simpson family, that is Bart e Homer. We don’t want it Marge, Lisa, Maggie and not even Santa’s Little Helper, who certainly had some hilarious and unforgettable scenes, but we believe that it is the son and, above all, the father of the house who represent the true essence of the comedy of the series, and often happens in their interactions, like when in internet pop culture a meme) Bart hits Homer with a chair, in the sixth episode of the eighth season, Two hearts two huts. Simply iconic scene.

What do you think are the funniest characters of I Simpson? Let us know in the comments space!