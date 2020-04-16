The fun talk between Joaquín and Marc Márquez: "Hulio is not very good at motorcycles or football at me"

Joaquín and Marc Marquez They have had a chat on Instagram to talk about the latest news of the sport. And the odd curious story.

About the next World Cup, Márquez has said he wants to compete against his brother, Álex Márquez, and now a teammate at Honda. "It will be another rival on the track and it will be very beautiful." The Catalan pilot has said that he is progressively improving from his shoulder injury and that these days, apart from physically working at home, he is learning to cook. "I am learning by burning."

Joaquín, for his part, has commented that "I didn't think this was going to drag on that long". And he has told an anecdote that "almost cuts his veins" for his wife. "The other day I put the dishwasher with all the knives up."

Márquez, about the possibility of returning to normality. "Paint that, in the best dreams, until August or September, nothing. But it is pure theory. The luck is that we are flexible, we all understand each other. Although we want to be positive, we must be cautious. It won't be overnight. "

Joaquin has joked about the game in which he scored an early hat-trick. "When I scored the third, it was the 20th minute and I said: change me. But I couldn't imagine it. At least once in a lifetime. "And also the day he bought a motorcycle for his wife. "I gave him a motorcycle and a week later I sold it. In love, you give him whatever. I gave him a CBR. The first week, fine. I got on and at the first roundabout there is nothing to do but lie down. I had to put my hand up. I hit him in the helmet. And I walked away and sold it. He gives me a lot of respect. "

Márquez: "Hulio is not very good at motorcycles or football at me"

