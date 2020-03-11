The front war of My Hero Academia has officially started

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was a fairly quiet winter for the protagonists of My Hero Academia, with each of the boys engaged in the second traineeship of their school year. After making both mental and physical progress, this calm ends up leaving room for an arch that promises a lot of action and important implications for Japanese society.

The battle with Shigaraki and his Paranormal Liberation Front began with Endeavor's entry into the hospital where Dr. Kyudai Garkai is hidden. However the real frontal war had not yet started and we saw the first clashes only with the chapter 263 of My Hero Academia published two days ago on Weekly Shonen Jump.

The professional heroes have split into three teams and one of them has the task of confronting the members of the Front hidden in the Headquarters. We see many known and unknown faces taking part in this attack, among which there are also Midnight, Kaminari and Tokoyami. The attack by Cementoss that destroyed the enemy fortress has obviously alarmed the opponents and, besides the general with an electric quirk neutralized by Kaminari, we see that the other generals are also preparing for battle. All except Twice who is held hostage by Hawks.

All the pieces of heroes and villains appear to be in place on the board. How will this battle against the evil prevailing in the Japanese society of My Hero Academia continue?