The 'Friends' actors are so rich, you can't imagine how much

Are you sure you know everything about Friends? Here we reveal a few curiosities.

Surely, like most ordinary humans, you have wondered what your life would be like if you were rich. What would you invest in? Would you have the ability to save? Would you meet the cliché saying 'the more you have, the more you spend'? And so in loop.

We assume, likewise, that these were the questions that were asked 'Friends' actors when the 'show' started to work strong, back in 1996 (in the third season), and they started to earn a lot of money. But much-cho-di-ne-ro. So much so that, in the last season, one million dollars were spent per chapter. That is, 18 million in total, in less than a year. It is said soon, but beware there.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer They were recent thirties who in 2004 were loved, famous and practically rich. His life had changed in a matter of a few years.

In addition, though 'Friends'It ended, its popularity continued to increase (the series refills were continuous) and the' hype 'led fans to be experts and answer' tests' like this in a matter of seconds:

If you've ever wondered what each one's fortune is – considering that they started charging $ 22.50 in 1994 per chapter ($ 540,000 per season) and ended with that million weekly – now we have the answer.

THE FORTUNE OF THE ACTORS OF 'FRIENDS'

According to journalist Kelsey Miller's book, 'I'll be there for you', in the first season, they earned $ 22,500 per chapter. In the second, more or less the same. And when the third came and on, they were negotiating.

The result was that, in the third, they earned $ 75,000 per chapter, in the fourth, $ 85,000, in the fifth, $ 100.00, in the sixth, $ 125,000 and in the seventh and eighth, $ 750,000. In the ninth they made a million dollars, and in the tenth as well, but the series syndicated to other countries and from there they also received income.

* From all this, you have to subtract the millionaire taxes you paid due to those high incomes, but still, the data is overwhelming.

Who is the richest today?

The 'Celebrity Net Worth' website has calculated this doubt that overwhelmed us, combining data on each other's work, their 'royalties', their material assets and other 'info' of interest that you can know by clicking on each name.

The richest? Evidently, Jennifer Aniston.