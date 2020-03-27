The French sports minister backs down and now talks about a closed-door tour

Roxana Maracineanu, France's sports minister, backed down on Thursday and began to talk about the option for the Tour de France to be held behind closed doors after On Tuesday, he recognized that the idea they were working with was for the French round to take place normally. and on the scheduled dates. "It is extremely important that these events (Olympics and Tour) can be played," he said before the postponement of the Tokyo Games became official.

However, this Thursday, the French sports minister, has changed her speech and now does not rule out the possibility that the Tour de France will have to dispute 'behind closed doors' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, although he specified that the matter is being "treated" and it is still "too early to decide".

"We are discussing the matter of the Tour with ASO, but it is still too early to make a decision," said the French minister, who wondered what would happen "if it were held behind closed doors, since the Tour not based on ticket sales, but on television rights'.

According to Maracineanu in France Bleu, 'in this period of confinement everyone is aware and responsible and everyone understood the benefits of staying at home and, therefore, favored the television program instead of the live program. Finally, nor would it be so far-fetched to follow the Tour on television. '

'The Tour is a monument to sport, but it's too early to decide, there's time for everything. Now we have another more urgent battle and we must join forces with this difficulty before we face the next one. '