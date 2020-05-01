The French league will proclaim PSG champion and confirm the end of the season

The Professional Soccer League (LFP) of France accepted this Thursday the government's order to end the 2019/2020 season and will propose to proclaim champion of Paris Saint-Germain, who was leading the table when the competition was stopped because of COVID-19.

According to the EFE agency, the decision, adopted by the LFP Assembly, will be countersigned this afternoon by the Board of Directors of that organization.

The team from the French capital had an income of 12 points over the second, Olympique de Marseille, when the competition ended in mid-March at the threat of contagion from the coronavirus.

With this championship, Paris Saint-Germain has 9 French leagues, three of them consecutive and seven since the club was acquired in 2011 by a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

The LFP Assembly proposed that together with PSG Marseille and Rennes go to the Champions League and that the final classification be established based on the points per game achieved by each club at the time the competition stopped.

In this way, it seeks to avoid damaging teams that had games delayed at that time.

If that scheme is adopted by the Board of Directors, Amiens and Toulouse would go down to the second division and the Lorient and Lens would go up.

Furthermore, if the finals of the Coupe de France and the League Cup, which give access to a place in the Europa League, are not contested, Lille, Reims and Nice, fourth, fifth and sixth would attend that competition. , respectively.

Lyon would be out of any European competition for the first time since the 1996/1997 season.