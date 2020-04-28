The French Government ends the football season

Share it:

French Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, announced this Tuesday that the 2019/2020 season of soccer and other professional sports for health reasons has ended in France. "The 2019/2020 season cannot be resumed ", he said before the National Assembly in the presentation of the plan with which the country will gradually return to normal from May 11.

Philippe stressed before the deputies that all major sporting, cultural and other events with more than 5,000 people may not be held before September.

The decision can have serious repercussions in European competitions, as indicated Antonio Romero in 'La Ventana' because France has two teams still in the Champions League. PSG is already qualified for the quarterfinals and Olympique de Lyon still has one match pending in the round of 16.

The French championship is suspended after 28 days. The PSG He is the leader although he has played 27 matches. He has 68 points for 56 of the Olympique de Marseille, which is second, and the 50 of the Stade Rennais. The Lille He is fourth, with 49 points. In the drop stations are the Nimes, the Amiens and the Toulouse.

UEFA's plans

European associations and leagues have until May 25 as the deadline to inform UEFA of their future planning, if domestic competitions are resumed or if they are terminated due to the impossibility of doing so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest European body has sent the 55 member associations guidelines on the principles of eligibility for club competitions of the 2020/21 season.

In order to know the teams that participate in them, the current season must be resolved, either by playing or by finished prematurely, as the Netherlands has already announced, for example. In this case, the federations must send the list of teams designated to compete in the next continental club competitions.

According to the document sent by UEFA, the first point indicates that admission "is based on sporting merit"So he urges associations and leagues "to explore all possible options" to give a natural end to domestic tournaments.

