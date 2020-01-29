Entertainment

         'The French Dispatch': Wes Anderson's new release date, synopsis and cast confirmed

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
At last we have official information about the new and expected project of Wes Anderson. It will not be a musical, it will not last four hours as rumored a couple of weeks ago (although the definitive duration has not yet been communicated) and the final title is somewhat longer than we knew: 'The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun'.

Searchlight Pictures has published a first teaser poster which reveals the title, the date of the premiere (July 24, 2020), a brief synopsis and the main names of the film, written and directed by Anderson.

Luxury cast for the new Anderson

The spectacular cast includes two of the director's fetish actors, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, accompanied by Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric and Stephen Park.


Names like those of Saoirse Ronan, Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt or Christoph Waltz are no longer credited although it is not ruled out that they have cameos or very brief appearances. Apparently, the budget has been 25 million dollars.

As we anticipated, 'The French Dispatch' is "a love letter to journalists" and consists of a collection of stories taken from the latest issue of an American magazine published in a fictional French city of the twentieth century. Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Hugo Guinness and Wes Anderson himself are the authors of the story that the filmmaker has adapted to the script.

Recall that Anderson returns to the real action cinema six years after 'The Grand Hotel Budapest'. In 2018 he premiered his second animated feature film, 'Isle of Dogs'.

