The French Dispatch, poster – Wes Anderson's New Movie

We already have here the first poster created by the Spanish Javi Aznárez de ‘The French Dispatch’, The new movie of Wes Anderson, a filmmaker than a filmmaker who in twenty years has managed to coax critics (first), the public (later) and the academics themselves (always the last ones).

Anderson's popularity escalation has occurred while the filmmaker established himself in his own style, managing to improve his cinema technically without dispensing with his label while more fans signed up for the party. The constancy and coherence in his cinema have allowed this sublime bunch of Houston, Texas, to become his own brand, being one of the youngest directors of today to be able to sell his works simply with his name.

‘The French Dispatch’, Written and directed by Anderson, will feature the soundtrack of Alexandre Desplat, with whom he has worked on all his films since ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’(2009), and with its essential Robert D. Yeoman in charge of the direction of photography.

The plot has been described as "a love letter to the world of journalism, set in the writing of an American newspaper in a fictional French city of the twentieth century, with three stories connected to each other"

As for his cast, you know, Anderson stuff: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio, the bull, Willem Dafoe, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, Bill murray, Léa Seydoux, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen wilson, Alex Lawther, Jeffrey Wright, Cécile De France, Mathieu Amalric, Henry Winkler, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Y Fisher Stevens.

Searchlight Pictures

‘The French Dispatch’Has a release date scheduled for Spanish salaries on September 25.