The French Dispatch, First Images

Wes Anderson It goes for all. Many of us are still immersed in their impossible canine Japan of ‘Dogs island’But, it seems, we can travel to another corner of his imaginary shortly: welcome to bienvenThe French Dispatch’.

This will be the tenth film of the director who, since it was released in the world of feature film with ‘Bottle rocket’(1996), has managed to create its own world with titles as essential as‘The Tenenbaums A family of geniuses’(2001),‘Life aquatic’(2004),‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’(2009) or‘The Grand Hotel Budapest' (2014).

‘The French Dispatch’, Written and directed by Anderson, will feature the soundtrack of Alexandre Desplat, with whom he has worked on all his films since ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’(2009), and with its essential Robert D. Yeoman in charge of the direction of photography.

As for his cast, as can be discovered in these first images, Anderson is pure: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio, the bull, Willem Dafoe, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, Bill murray, Léa Seydoux, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen wilson, Alex Lawther, Jeffrey Wright, Cécile De France, Mathieu Amalric, Henry Winkler, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Y Fisher Stevens.

‘The French Dispatch’Has a release date scheduled for Spanish salaries on September 25.