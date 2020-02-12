         'The French Dispatch': fantastic trailer of the tenth Wes Anderson film, which once again features a cast

Share it:

Searchlight Pictures has released the expected and fantastic trailer from 'The French Dispatch', the new from Wes Anderson. As we anticipated, the director returns to have a cast for his tenth film, which opens next July 24.

Eye to names: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormandTimothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schrieber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Cecile de France, Lois Smith and Anjelica Huston … among others!

Anderson has again Robert Yeoman for the direction of photography and with Alexandre Desplat For the soundtrack.