Entertainment

         'The French Dispatch': fantastic trailer of the tenth Wes Anderson film, which once again features a cast

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Searchlight Pictures has released the expected and fantastic trailer from 'The French Dispatch', the new from Wes Anderson. As we anticipated, the director returns to have a cast for his tenth film, which opens next July 24.

Eye to names: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormandTimothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schrieber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Cecile de France, Lois Smith and Anjelica Huston … among others!

Anderson has again Robert Yeoman for the direction of photography and with Alexandre Desplat For the soundtrack.

The French Dispatch

READ:  Evolution Releases On Netflix
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.