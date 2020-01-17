The French Dispatch Doesn't Last 4 Hours

Share it:

We are sorry for the good people in general, that is, the fans of Wes Anderson, but no, contrary to what we have been hearing all day, your new movie will not last 4 hours.

According to a statement of the own Fox Searchlight, distributor of the film, the actual final duration of ‘The French Dispatch'It will be 108 minutes, that is, just over an hour and three quarters.

The confusion was due to an error in IMDb, the fundamental film database of the Internet, where it appeared that long duration that has made its acolytes dream with a future of 240 minutes in a colorful and symmetrical fantasy.

And it is normal that many aspire to live within the world of Anderson, a pleasant, crazy place with good music in which families have impossible problems, oceanographers are rock stars and dogs rule the land. At least on an island.

‘The French Dispatch’, Written and directed by Anderson, will feature the soundtrack of Alexandre Desplat, with whom he has worked on all his films since ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’(2009), and with its essential Robert D. Yeoman in charge of the direction of photography.

The plot has been described as "a love letter to the world of journalism, set in the writing of an American newspaper in a fictional French city of the twentieth century, with three stories connected to each other"

As for your cast, you know, Anderson stuff: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio, the bull, Willem Dafoe, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, Bill murray, Léa Seydoux, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen wilson, Alex Lawther, Jeffrey Wright, Cécile De France, Mathieu Amalric, Henry Winkler, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Y Fisher Stevens.

As for the premiere date, it is only known that it will arrive this year, so it is understood that the film is ready and ready to be exhibited in the festival season before it reaches commercial halls.