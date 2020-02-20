Technology

The free World of Warships naval simulator updates to version 0.9.1.1

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

After showing us the tactics of the British Cruisers of World of Warships, the guys from Wargamint.net inform us that the simulation universe of WoWsta to receive a new, important update: let's find out what awaits us with the update 0.9.1.1 coming soon on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The update that will bring thefree-to-play experience of the Belarusian developers to version 0.9.1.1 will be available from the day of Wednesday 19 February after a brief phase of scheduled server maintenance which should take approximately two hours.

The patch, weighing 160 MB promises to fix bugs emerged with the World of Warships update 0.9.1, on all that is causing the game client to crash when selecting the game scenario Raptor Rescue Operations and which consequently does not allow users to access this ingame setting.

Among the interventions carried out by Wargaming.net, we also mention the resolution of a problem that causes the closure of the game while trying to equip the French Navy permanent camouflage on the Destroyer Guepard of class VI.

READ:  Call of Duty Modern Warfare: all the news of Season 2

Also thanks to the update arriving on February 19th, bugs related to access via the Steam client will be resolved glitch for audio and the problem reported by whom, by changing the game window mode with the language selection bar enabled, he had to restart the title.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.