the fourth season will not be done due to the Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has not only brought us problems of film postponements, which among the latest postponements announced also sees the latest Bond film No Time To Die and Denis Villeneuve Dune’s sci-fi, but also real cancellations in the television field. An example? GLOW.

Although the series had previously been renewed for a fourth and final season, among other things already in production, Netflix has decided to cancel GLOW, officially marking the end with the third season.

“COVID killed humans. It’s a national tragedy, and it should be the focus of our attention. But COVID also apparently took out our show“said the creators of the series Liz Flahive e Carly Mensch to Deadline’s microphones “We were given the creative freedom to make a complex comedy about women, and to tell their stories. And fight. And now, this is gone“.

“There are so many bad things happening in the world that are much more important at the moment. But it is still a disappointment that we will no longer see these 15 women together on screen. We will miss our roster of wacky clowns and our crew of heroes. It was the best job ever“they conclude.

By the time the lockdown began, the show with Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron had already started filming the fourth season, and completed the first episode (they had just started shooting the second when the forced stop came).

Unfortunately, being shot entirely in Los Angeles, one of the most problematic areas due to the pandemic, and with such a large-scale production, with a large cast and requiring a lot of physical contact (it’s a series about wrestling, after all), the platform did not feel it had a choice regarding the decision to make, considering also the already high budget necessary for the show, plus the additional costs related to COVID.

Furthermore, bearing in mind the continuous production delays that have occurred and would have followed, they could not have made the fourth season available before 2022, or two and a half years after the release of the third, leading to think that there may not be. plus all this interest in GLOW from the audience .. One more reason why, again according to what reported by Deadline, Netflix has opted for cancellation, not deeming a further investment justified.