The fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins is shown in the first trailer

The anime of The Seven Deadly Sins, with the third season, found itself facing the wrath of the fans due to the poor technical quality fielded by the Studio Deen. But don't worry, because the opera still has a chance to redeem itself in the fourth season of the television adaptation of the manga by Nakaba Suzuki.

Announced just a few days ago on the occasion of the streaming of Abema TV, the event promoted to recover the titles scheduled for theAnime Japan 2020, the fourth series of the anime will be titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Fundo no Shinpan. Already on the net some information has leaked about the new season, such as the cast and the debut date.

In fact, scheduled for the autumn season, with the debut set for October 2020, the franchise hopes to recover the success of the TV series compromised by a technical sector of Wrath of the Gods below expectations. In this regard, the team wasted no time in teasing fans' curiosity by distributing the official website first teaser trailer of season four, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, it is strictly probable that The Seven Deadly Sins: Fundo no Shinpan will accompany the series towards its natural conclusion. In the meantime, waiting to hear more news, we remind you that sensei has already started to lay the foundations for the sequel The Four Knight of the Apocalypse. And what are your expectations for the fourth season? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.