The fourth season of My Hero Academia shows us the decisive role of Mei Hatsume

In this fourth season of My Hero Academia one of the characters who is seeing her role and importance grow in the story is Mei Hatsume, the young inventor of the Yuei, thanks to the support offered to the protagonist Deku.

In the last episodes we have seen Izuku Midoriya train to try to improve the use of One for All donated by All Might. Training is really very hard and seriously tests our little hero. He comes to his aid Mei Hatsume student of the Support Department of class 1-H. The girl has already helped Deku by providing him with leg support, useful in the final clash against Overhaul. This time Hatsume provides our special gloves that can help him manage the strength of his quirk and shoot air bullets, just to make up for his lack of ranged attacks. Thanks to this support, the budding hero is effectively countering the onslaught of Gentle Criminal.

As recalled by All Might in previous episodes, heroes should not rely too much on tools, but it is true that technological help can make the difference above all if it is a genius to provide it as Hatsume is showing. Who knows if in the future she and Deku will continue to collaborate to try to defeat the crime together. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.