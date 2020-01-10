The fourth season of Fargo opens in April

Share it:

FX is going to release the fourth season of Fargo on April 19 with two premiere episodes and a new one issued every week later. This will put an end to a long wait that the followers of this series have had to endure for almost three years.

The creator of the series, Noah Hawley, says that the wait has been necessary to find the right way to move forward with a story that has helped Fargo be one of the most celebrated series of recent years.

"I really love this world. But in the end I try to ask myself if there is anything left to tell and to find the perfect tone. I don't want the time to come when the viewer says 'Ah, yes, it's the series that accents and funny murder.' So yes, it is work in progress".

Chris Rock will be in charge of salar ahead the fourth season. There he will play the leader of a criminal gang in the Kansas City of the 50s, where he is forced to offer his eldest son a rival mafia to keep the peace.

Recently we have also seen how FX renewed American Horror Story with seasons 11, 12 and 13, as well as putting season 2 on what we do in the shadows.