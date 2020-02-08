The fourth Evangelion movie has almost finished its recording

Share it:

Evangelion started a series of remastered films that told a different story than the 90's television series. The anime of Hideaki Anno premiered Evangelion deliveries in theaters: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.

The wait for the final outcome is very close with the premiere of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the fourth installment that has been waiting for several years. One of the dubbing actors in the movies has announced that the recording of all the characters is almost complete, and that only Shinji's lines should be completed before the movie's release later this year.

Megumi Ogata, the actress who lends her voice to the original version of Shinji Ikari, shared a post on Twitter that revealed that the end of the film's production was very close.

Finally, yesterday, the second part of the dubbing of "Shin Evangelion Movie version" began! I am really the last. But yesterday was only the first half of the second half (laughs). "

The return of this struggle of apocalyptic dimensions will return in a very different way at the end we saw in the television series. The third installment presented an alternative narrative line to the one we already knew, so the outcome of Evangelion still seems completely unpredictable.

What will the future hold for Shinji, Asuka, Rei and Misato? We will know later this year with the premiere of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. Until then, you can enjoy the remastered and uncensored series on Netflix. The battle between angels and humans for the future of humanity is very close to its end.

