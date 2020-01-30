The fourth episode of Song of Horror arrives today on Steam

Share it:

In a few hours you can go back to Song of Horror, the Spanish horror video game that has triumphed worldwide, to enjoy a fourth episode full of new scares and bad times.

The Protocol Games team tells us what's new in this new episode and once again they have taken as reference a horror classic to desasapland the episode:

Each episode of Song of Horror is inspired by a masterpiece of the horror genre. This time, we rely on Amnesia: The Dark Descent to create this setting. Keep your eyes open to find more references to other games, movies, books and more!

The macabre Abbey of Santa Cecilia represents the biggest challenge you'll find in Song of Horror: find the answers you need in the biggest location in the game before The Presence shatters you.

Discover what happened to the monks of the abbey while facing the various manifestations of The Presence, now more powerful than ever!

A new narrative structure: explore the Abbey of Santa Cecilia from different starting points depending on the character you choose. This will change your gaming experience in this part of the story.

A new character joins the trajín: we introduce you to Ernest Finnegan, a renowned archaeologist who has seen better days. He is a great friend of Husher and now seeks to help him survive in this desperate situation. The other characters will join Ernest depending on who you played with and who died in the previous chapters!

Again we will face The Presence again and it will be time to try to lose as few characters as possible, because permanent death will continue to lurk in each corner as you will know who have enjoyed the previous three chapters.