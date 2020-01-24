The fourth episode of Song of Horror already has a release date

Share it:

The game, which reached the market coinciding with Halloween 2019, has been praised by both the press and critics. And after spending the last months of 2019 scaring dozens of fans of the Survival Horror genre, Song of Horror is ready for an alarmingly impressive 2020, with the fourth and penultimate chapter to be released next Thursday, January 30, 2020. Here are all the details.

According to its own creators, this episode will continue in that line of recovering the atmosphere of classic horror games like Alone in the Dark, Resident Evil or Silent Hill. While the configuration may seem familiar, what players will not expect is the unstoppable entity known as The Presence, which adapts and reacts to the way they play.

In addition, the "game" against that entity is not very fair to say: if we lose against this unpredictable adversary, the character will die permanently. In fact, one of the graces of the different episodes is that as they accumulate, the tension increases to lose more characters, creating an unbearable atmosphere that never dissipates. And that will be, without a doubt, one of the great virtues of this new incursion.

In any case, this new episode will be the longest and most complete of all to date. It will be called The Last Concert, and will invite us to continue our nostalgic journey through the classics of the genre. On this occasion, the adventure is inspired by the famous modern horror adventure of Frictional Games, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which takes players to the most haunted area of ​​the game: Santa Cecilia Abbey.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that this scenario will last approximately 8 hours of play. That is, about three times larger than the main location of the first episode. In addition, it will allow us to explore the Abbey of Santa Cecilia from different starting points according to the character we choose.

From there, you will have to unlock new areas to help other researchers if you are a prey to The Presence. Of course, returning characters will join the adventure depending on who you played with and who survived in previous chapters.

Remember that the game is one of the titles that is part of the Steam Lunar New Year sales. You can see a selection of the best offers here.