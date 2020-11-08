The Four Knights of Apocalypse: revealed the arrival date of the sequel to Seven Deadly Sins

The conclusion of Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins brought with it many revelations regarding the history of the next generations, thus revealing an upcoming sequel. This was momentarily titled The Four Knights of Apocalypse and, according to initial information, it was already being worked on by the well-known mangaka.

However, there have been no updates to date, except for one self-contained chapter centered on Lancelot, son of Ban and Elaine and who in turn opened another phase of history. On the new issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, however, the date of The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 was announced, highly anticipated by fans being the last, but also the date of publication of The Four Knights of Apocalypse.

The images reveal that the The Seven Deadly Sins sequel will be released starting January 27, 2021, so it will take another two and a half months before we see these famous knights again. Furthermore, it also appears that The Four Knights of Apocalypse is not a final but still provisional title and therefore may be susceptible to change.

But we will certainly see both Tristan and Lancelot as the protagonists of this story, perhaps side by side in the second place. from their famous parents. How do you see the return of these historical characters?