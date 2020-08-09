Entertainment

The Four Knights of Apocalypse is in production: Seven Deadly Sins sequel revealed

August 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few months have passed since the end of The Seven Deadly Sins, an iconic manga of recent years made by Nakaba Suzuki on Weekly Shonen Magazine. But immediately after the end, the author announced to fans not to worry as this medieval world would soon be back with the sequel The Four Knights of Apocalypse.

In recent months, not many have been given information about The Four Knights of Apocalypse, thanks to a probable break from the work of the mangaka combined with time to think about what to actually propose in the next series. This week's The Seven Deadly Sins oneshot gave us a smattering of where to be protagonist was Lancelot. Ban and King's son was finally introduced as he was only introduced in the latest chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins Tristan, son of Meliodas and Elizabeth.

Along with the release of this self-contained chapter, Weekly Shonen Magazine has officially announced that The Four Knights of Apocalypse is in production. This means that Nakaba is currently working on the series and maybe even on the first chapter, which could arrive by the end of the year. This would fill the void left by the magazine once the story of Meliodas and his companions is over, are you waiting for their return?

