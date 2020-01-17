The four keys of the "Setién method"

The Cantabrian coach has arrived at FC Barcelona and with him and his staff they have brought new routines and a strategy for the staff of the culé full of measures that had not been seen for a long time in Can Barça, as they had today in Sports Four.

The first of them all is give less days off to the first team players. Contextualizing and looking back, the most recent example is after the defeat of the Super Cup with a sentenced Valverde. Extremadura coach gave the team three days off, something that will not be the same with the former Betis on the bench.

The second great measure of the new staff it is do a tactical session on the game day itself. A morning session that refreshes tactical concepts to players in order to get to know their opponent as much as possible.

Another novelty in Setién's planning has to do with regard to the game. It will demand the team recover high pressure to hinder the exit of the opponent's ball and will work intensely to that the possession is much greater which is currently, exceeding the current percentages, which for example against Real Madrid were surpassed by the white team in many sections of the meeting.

The last measure wants to prevent players from "relaxing" and therefore the Cantabrian coach will announce the name of the summoned on the same day of the match. A big change from what the Txingurri did.