 The Four channel will air the first episode The Mandalorian in Spain

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Four will air the first episode of The Mandalorian

The television network Cuatro surprises us with the revelation they made a few minutes ago through a promotional spot. The Mediaset channel will handle bring in open the first episode from “The Mandalorian”, the series that as we know arrives from March 24 to the Disney + platform. At the moment there are not many details about this maneuver, but it seemed that at the moment it would only be the first episode.

The promo only talks about a premiere "very soon" of that first chapter without offering more information about it, but everything indicates that it is a strategy to engage (issuing the first episode and then placing us to continue watching it on Disney +), and above all to have greater visibility of the series and of The streaming platform.

Mediaset currently has the broadcasting rights of Star Wars movies, and in fact it is usually also a regular chain for some Marvel Studios premieres. Another clear proof of their connection with Walt Disney is that they usually exclusively broadcast short films or clips of imminent releases from Pixar or Marvel Studios movies.

