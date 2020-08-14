The four blows that Quique Setién suffered in seven months in command of Barcelona

Share it:

Quique Setién suffered three hard blows as a Barcelona coach in just seven months (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Barcelona suffered a very hard defeat by 8-2 at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and thus the Catalan team was left without the great goal that remained for the 2019-2020 season. The Blaugranas added a new disappointment and the coach Quique Setien he was on the tightrope.

The hard blow suffered in Lisbon jeopardizes the continuity of Setién, whose work at the head of Barça had already been at risk on several occasions since he took office in January this year. The elimination of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Bilbao, the defeat in the classic against Real Madrid and the loss of the Spanish League at the hands of the Merengue team after having taken an important advantage at the top of the table had already set off the alarms for the successor of Ernesto Valverde. The elimination of the Champions It could be the straw that broke the camel's back.

The start of Setién's management at Barcelona had left some doubts after the team found it difficult to beat teams of much lower hierarchy such as Granada or Ibiza. The first blow came less than a month later, with the elimination in the Copa de Rey quarterfinals after the Athletic Bilbao will win 1-0 at the end of the game. A few days later, the goals of Vinicius Junior and Mariano sealed the triumph of Real Madrid in the Spanish classic for the League. After the interruption of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona returned to play and became the leader of the domestic tournament with several points of advantage, but a series of weak performances in the final stretch made the team led by Zinedine Zidane It will end up winning the title.

Since his arrival at the club in January 2020, Setién directed 25 matches. 19 were for the Spanish League, three for the Copa del Rey and another three for the Champions League. In total, he added 16 wins, four draws and five losses. His team scored 59 goals and suffered 27 (eight were in a single game: today's against Bayern Munich).

Barcelona lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich (REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / Pool)

Other episodes that also attacked his leadership were added to the sporting issues, such as the crosses between his assistant Eder Sarabia and some members of the squad (Lionel Messi included) and the discontent of players such as Antoine Griezmann.

For some time now, the versions about a possible departure for Setién have been gaining strength in Barcelona and, although the club's leaders have come out to support the current DT on several occasions, they have leaked to the press who are the strongest candidates to replace him . It is clear that Xavi is the favorite of the fans, although the list also includes other former players of the institution such as the French Laurent Blanc and the dutch Patrick Kluivert. In the last, it also transpired that the former England Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger would have rejected a proposal very recently to lead the Blaugrana team.

"Setién has a contract. When we hired him, we explained that it was a project for this season and all the next. Measuring a coach for a few months, with a pandemic involved, is very complicated, "said the president of Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu, a few days before the team traveled to Lisbon. Will you still think the same?

All the games of Setién in front of Barcelona:

01/19/20 Barcelona 1 – 0 Granada (Spanish League)

01/22/20 Ibiza 1 – 2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

01/25/20 Valencia 2 – 0 Barcelona (Spanish League)

01/30/20 Barcelona 5 – 0 Leganés (Copa del Rey)

02/02/20 Barcelona 2 -1 Levante 1 (Spanish League)

02/06/20 Athletic Club 1 – 0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

02/09/20 Real Betis 2 – 3 Barcelona (Spanish League)

02/15/20 Barcelona 2 – 1 Getafe (Spanish League)

02/22/20 Barcelona 5 – 0 Eibar (Spanish League)

02/25/20 Napoli 1 – 1 Barcelona (Champions League)

03/01/20 Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona (Spanish League)

03/07/20 Barcelona 1 – 0 Real Sociedad (Spanish League)

06/13/20 Mallorca 0 – 4 Barcelona (Spanish League)

06/16/20 Barcelona2 – 0 CD Leganés (Spanish League)

06/19/20 Sevilla 0 – 0 Barcelona (Spanish League)

06/23/20 Barcelona 1 – 0 Athletic Club (Spanish League)

06/27/20 Celta de Vigo 2 – 2 Barcelona (Spanish League)

06/30/20 Barcelona 2 – 2 Atlético Madrid (Spanish League)

07/05/20 Villarreal 1 – 4 Barcelona (Spanish League)

07/08/20 Barcelona1 – 0 Espanyol (Spanish League)

07/11/20 Real Valladolid 0 – 1 Barcelona (Spanish League)

07/16/20 Barcelona 1 – 2 Osasuna (Spanish League)

07/19/20 Deportivo Alavés 0 – 5 Barcelona (Spanish League)

08/08/20 Barcelona 3 – 1 Napoli (Champions League)

08/14/20 Barcelona 2 – 8 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

