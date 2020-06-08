The founder of CrossFit made a racist comment about George Floyd and his main sponsor withdrew his support.

Share it:

Greg Glassman, founder and CEO of CrossFit (YouTube)

The sporting goods giant Reebok decided to end his agreement with CrossFit Inc. this year due to a controversial tweet by the CEO of the latter about anti-racist protests in state United. The message was described as racist in many forums and media around the world, generating an internal schism in the discipline.

Reebok announced on Sunday that it will make the measure effective once it fulfills its current contractual obligation as the primary sponsor of the CrossFit 2020 Games. "We have recently been in talks about a new deal. However, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ.The company said in a statement Sunday.

The executive president of Crossfit, Greg Glassman, had tweeted: "It's FLOYD-19”The Saturday after the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment classify racism and discrimination as a public health problem.

Greg Glassman's tweet that caused a schism within the leading organization (Twitter)

Human rights groups expressed their outrage at the tweet, calling it insensitive to current events and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, 46, was killed when the officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, rested his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes until he was fixed. Chauvin He has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

In addition, the prosecutor will charge the other three police officers for helping and instigating homicide. Reebok and Crossfit They previously signed an agreement that named the sports shoe company as the main sponsor of the CrossFit Games.

Other affiliates like CrossFit Magnus they also decided to cut ties with the global fitness organization based in Washington.

"After eight years as a CrossFit affiliate, we are ending our membership"Wrote the spokesman for CrossFit Magnus, Nick Hurndon, in a publication on social networks. Crossfit It has more than 13,000 gyms in more than 120 countries and generates around $ 4 billion in annual revenue.

Glassmanwho founded Crossfit in 2000 in a garage of Santa Cruz, received widespread condemnation for his recent tweet, which appears to link protests by George Floyd with the quarantines of the coronavirus in the United States. His posetrior apology seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

"Has your failed model quarantined us and are you now going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked nationwide unrest. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an underlying current of suspicion, mistrust and unrest.' Thank you!"The businessman later published to expand his response to Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment.

Greg Glassman's apologies for his message that some called racist was made by the official account of CrossFit, the company that leads (Twitter)

It was not enough. And he continued from the official account of the organization he leads: "I made a mistake because of the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not a racist one, but a mistake … when I saw them announce that they were modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd's name in that effort was wrong"

However, driving Glassman I was already in crisis. Multiple stars within the sport, including Rich Froning, Mat Fraser, Chandler Smith, and Noah Ohlsen, showed their outrage at the statements of the CEO of Crossfitessentially saying that they will no longer associate with the brand if Glassman He is still in charge and they want a change within the leadership of the sport.

One of the top stars of the discipline, Froning, announced his reproach to the current driving of the brand. "We will continue to be part of that community, but we can no longer be loyal to someone or something that is very far from my own values. While I am considering what our next steps are, we cannot and will not support these comments or beliefs."He said in his account Instagram. Most of the elite athletes supported it.