The forward of Tigres Femenil, Katty Martínez, tested positive for coronavirus days before the start of the tournament

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The scorer will miss the first match of the tournament, which will be played on August 17 against Toluca. (Photo: Twitter @ TigresFemenil)

One of the references in the attack of Tigres Femenil, Katty Martínez Abad, made known that it is one of two positive cases of COVID-19 that were registered in the feline squad this Friday, August 7. Through a video on her social networks, the player reported that it is a asymptomatic case and that is in isolation under the corresponding health protocols.

“Yesterday I was notified that I tested positive for COVID. Thank God I am asymptomatic (…) I just wanted to take this opportunity to give you this message that at any time it can happen to anyone"Commented the soccer player, who also urged her followers to maintain sanitary measures to avoid contagion.

Despite the diagnosis, the athlete said motivated to rejoin her team's activities, which will have its first game of Guard1anes tournament 2020, the next Monday, August 17 against Toluca.

In the publication, the followers of Tigres Femenil sent him messages of support for you to recover from this disease that only in Mexico has infected more than 469,000 people and has caused the death of more than 51,000.

Tigres Femenil has registered three positive cases of the disease (Photo: Twitter @ TigresFemenil)

Come on, Katty Killer. Just as you play on the court, now you have to play at home. You will get out of this because you are a Tiger and a tiger never cracks. Even having everything against we always leave our hearts at all times and in this, your hobby supports you"Commented a user through the social network.

The scorer also received messages from Renata Masciarelli, América Femenil player, as well as from the institution she plays for, which published: “Strength, scorer! With claw in the face of adversity! ".

It is worth mentioning that the result of Martínez Abad was announced after the club made a round of 33 tests on August 3 to the players and members of the coaching staff. Of those exams derived two positive cases, whose identity is unknown. With this, they are three confirmations within the Monterrey club.

It should be noted that women's soccer has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, as the positive cases have been registered in various teams. The Striped, for example they recorded a sick person just like Puebla, Chivas three and Atlas two more.

The economic crisis generated uncertainty among the players of the Liga MX Femenil. (Photo: Ulises Ruiz Basurto / EFE)

However, the situation was extremely complex for Blue Cross, since in June he reported that he had 14 positive cases among the members of your club; However, it was never specified if it was players or staff personnel. On the other hand, there was also talk that Toluca had 19 infections, but such version was not confirmed.

Although the next women's soccer tournament will start on Thursday, August 13, he risk of contagion remains latent, as well as the uncertainty of the players in the face of the complex panorama of sport in Mexico.

At the beginning of June, Yashira Barrientos, a Chivas player, said in an interview with ESPN that both they and their teammates were worried that the women's soccer project would be canceled because of the economic crisis which derived from the health emergency.

“We were walking a tightrope. We, as players, is what worried us: that for one reason or another the league would be canceled or things like that; it was the most worrying"Said the player. It is worth mentioning that during the contingency period, many footballers were discharged from clubs, due to the difficult financial outlook.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Liga MX's double discourse on gender violence

Three years after the birth of the Liga MX Femenil, wage inequality continues

Atlas Femenil reported that a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19