Entertainment

The Fortnite map begins to suffer huge snowstorms

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The arrival of winter usually affects the map of Fortnite covering several areas of it with snow. This year Epic Games has decided to raise the level by adding major storms to the games.

The appearance of these icy storms affects the players considerably, as they reduce visibility sasaplandificantly and make it virtually impossible to hear anything around.

For now it is unknown if these storms will eventually result in an important change for the game map, because in the past events of this magnitude ended up modifying some known regions changed their appearance and the way in which they are played drastically.

With the arrival of Chapter 2 we have also had a renewed map almost completely and with the Christmas event we have been able to see a thematic decoration that is already a tradition in Fortnite as it is in so many other video games.

At the moment the community is delighted with these storms and is giving rise to many fun and memorable situations.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.