The Fortnite map begins to suffer huge snowstorms

The arrival of winter usually affects the map of Fortnite covering several areas of it with snow. This year Epic Games has decided to raise the level by adding major storms to the games.

The appearance of these icy storms affects the players considerably, as they reduce visibility sasaplandificantly and make it virtually impossible to hear anything around.

Warning! Major Blizzards in effect now! Cannot see or hear anything, Im going in blind! 🙉 🙈 #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/ddexZ9CD2m – BRX (@AriseBRX) December 27, 2019

For now it is unknown if these storms will eventually result in an important change for the game map, because in the past events of this magnitude ended up modifying some known regions changed their appearance and the way in which they are played drastically.

With the arrival of Chapter 2 we have also had a renewed map almost completely and with the Christmas event we have been able to see a thematic decoration that is already a tradition in Fortnite as it is in so many other video games.

At the moment the community is delighted with these storms and is giving rise to many fun and memorable situations.