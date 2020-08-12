The formula of happiness, the review of the film with Sam Rockwell

Share it:

Doug Varney, a pharmacist in his tyrannical father-in-law's shop, lives in a small town with his wife Kara and 12-year-old son Ethan. The situation between the four walls is not the best, with marriage in a phase of profound crisis.

Doug's days follow each other so all the same until one evening the protagonist finds himself delivering medicines to the house of the beautiful Elizabeth, unhappily married to a rich man and used to drown his malaise in alcohol and drugs.

On their second meeting a clandestine relationship arises between the two, which improves the lives of both: Doug finally steps out of the role of "eternal victim" and starts taking his revenge.

But things get complicated when the pair of new lovers he plans to do away with the woman's wealthy and often absent husband.

Lights and shadows

A small town, where everyone knows everyone, is the backdrop to this one black comedy that traces topoi and clichés of the "American dream", here deformed in its most spurious and raw essence.

We laugh through gritted teeth in the hour and a half of viewing, even with some passages to empty and a handful of evident forcing that penalizes the organicity of the story, which often falls on a series of stereotyped situations that follow other themed classics.

The formula of happiness attempts to build a credible context but ends up leaving the outline in the background – the secondary figures are at the minimum degree of characterization – to concentrate exclusively on the pair of protagonists, whose harmony risks leading both on a dangerous path.

When talent is enough

Till today only evidence behind the camera of Geoff Moore and David Posamentier, also authors of the screenplay, the film proceeds on a straight and partially predictable line, shaken here and there by some actually biting and successful moments that allow us to turn a blind eye to as many basic naivete.

An obsession with close-ups and the constant accompanying voice-over follow well-established topoi, recreating a familiar and only apparently reassuring atmosphere.

But if The formula of happiness manages to be captivating even in spite of some of the aforementioned limitations, the merit is above all of the close-knit cast, with supporting actors of the caliber of Michelle Monaghan and Ray Liotta, luxury cameos like that of Jane Fonda and Sam Rockwell's voracious histrionics.

The latter, accompanied by the dazzling charm of Olivia Wilde, is a real river in flood, able to fade into a tragicomic aura a character ready to do anything to find his place in the world.

Because in the end, the meaning of life can be hidden in an auspicious message contained in a fortune cookie.