Sports

The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors by the Coronavirus

March 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Bahrain International Circuit announced this Sunday that the Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for March 22, will finally be held behind closed doors as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation of several events in the Persian Gulf.

"After consulting with our international partners and the national health working group of the kingdom, Bahrain made the decision to celebrate this year's Grand Prix as an exclusive event for participants"the organization announced this Sunday in a statement.

In the note, the International Circuit He apologized to all the people They intended to visit the small Arab country to watch F1 and said the event will be televised to "ensure that neither the sport nor its fan base is unduly affected."

According to the official news agency of Bahrain BNA, the decision to hold the event behind closed doors was taken by the crown prince of the kingdom, Salman bin Hamad Al Jalifa, to "protect the public health of citizens and residents".

READ:  The viral dying of Iturralde González to Mela Ch Wednesday in Sports Carousel

So far, at least 63 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Bahrain, according to the latest count of the World Health Organization (WHO) and has suspended international events, closed schools and suspended flights to some of the countries most affected by the epidemic.

"Aggressive measures of social distancing have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the spread of the virus, something that would clearly be almost impossible to maintain if the race had continued as planned"the organization said in the statement.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.