The former player who criticizes the soccer industry: "They only want robots that repeat the same shit"

May 1, 2020
Edie Perez
He shared costumes for the German Under-21 team with Neuer, Özil or Hummels, and played for Mainz and Hertha in Berlin. Chinedu Ede, 33, is retired and is now dedicated to music. But one of his latest video clips has put him back in the media sphere. In the song 'Reflection' the former player goes on to say that "Hated soccer". And the newspaper ‘T-Online’ has interviewed him to understand why he said that.

"I started because it was fun. Soccer is an industry and they just want robots to repeat the same shit over and over again. I disliked it. 99% of the players who spoke openly were replaced very quickly. There is no money in the world that does not justify being yourself, " stressed the German.

Ede has revealed that drugs were part of his soccer career. “It is basically the way it is understood. Sometimes you lose touch with reality and want to correct it, so it was like medicine" He said he was toying with "the residual effect of drugs" and "pain relievers," as he started training before fully recovering from injury. "When you have an injury, they encourage you to start training earlier than is really good for your body. ”

