The former Nintendo headquarters will become a hotel

Through a transformation called Project Kabuyama, the Yamauchi building Nintendo Kyoto is going to become a hotel with all the necessary amenities for those who want to visit this historic place that has been a place of passage for Japanese company fans for so many years.

In this place, the company still did not work in the video game development industry, as it belongs to a stage in its toy past where they still developed various devices, toys, collectible cards and board games.

We do not know how much of the current building will be respected, but at least it would be a detail to respect the plaque of the company that is still intact on the facade and reminiscent of more humble times.

This 20-room hotel with a spa, bar, restaurant and gym would open its doors sometime in the summer of 2021, so you may want to plan a memorable trip before the transformation begins.

