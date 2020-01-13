The former Nintendo headquarters in Japan will become a hotel

Share it:

What was Nintendo's first headquarters, the building Yamauchi Nintendo Based in Kyoto, it will become a hotel with gym, restaurant, spa and other facilities within the so-called Kabuyama Project.

As advanced Osumituki, the building becomes part of a hotel project that will consist of 20 rooms after decades without a specific public use. In fact, the building had remained intact since the 1930s, when it happened to have the appearance it has now, one of the main tourist spots in the Japanese city by Nintendo enthusiasts.

But the place where Nintendo's Hanafuda cards were manufactured, founded as Yamauchi Nintendo & Co. Ltd. in September of 1889, it will reopen its doors in the form of a hotel in the summer of 2021, date estimated by the company that has acquired the rights of the building. The place is conducive, as they estimate, for the construction of a hotel given the proximity of its location to the Toba-kaidō train station.



Nintendo left over the years that establishment due to space limitations and the growth of the company when Yamauchi himself was still alive. They have never left the city of Kyoto, but now they have a total of five large headquarters where they operate in both Kyoto and Tokyo.

More details about the future hotel are unknown, which will surely change outside and inside to enable the complex to accommodate the needs of future visitors.

Nintendo in 2020: Animal Crossing, first grancita

Nintendo now faces one of its best moments of this centenary, with a stock market value that did not reach such peaks since the best period of Wii, between 2008 and 2009, thanks to the hitherto unstoppable success of Nintendo Switch, which will close this fiscal year in March 2020 around 50 million units sold.

For the year that begins now and later, Nintendo hopes to be able to launch new video games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the latter still without a concrete launch window. Other titles underway for the hybrid console are Bayonetta 3 Y Metroid Prime 4.

