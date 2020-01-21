The former manager of Osasuna says that the reds paid Getafe for letting himself win

The former manager of Osasuna Angel Vizcay said Tuesday at the trial of the so-called Osasuna case that the club He decided in the final part of the 2012-2013 season and of the 2013-14 season pay Getafe and Betis because they let themselves win against Osasuna and also pay players from Valladolid, Betis and Espanyol to prevail in their matches against direct rivals of Osasuna for salvation in the First Division.

Vizcay, to questions of the prosecutor, has affirmed that in 2013 150,000 euros were paid to Real Valladolid to win Deportivo, and another 150,000 euros to Betis to win Celta. "Both Celta and Deportivo were close qualifying rivals and those who played against them prevailed," he said.

In addition, he said that also in 2013 "there are another 400,000 euros given to Getafe so that he did not win in Pamplona "and" there are another 400,000 euros in bonuses to players established between the board and the squad.

Ángel Vizcay has affirmed that "all those money destinations were discussed and decided on the Board of Directors" of Osasuna.