The former awkward! Luis Felipe Tovar is reunited with love from the past and thus his girlfriend reacts (PHOTOS)

What an awkward moment Luis Felipe Tovar lived, because a few days ago he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his acting school at the National Cineteca.

The place arrived with his current partner Arehua Sotelo of 23 years, and with whom he has two years of relationship.

The problem came when the ex-girlfriend of actor Carolina Torres also arrived at the place, who when seeing Luis Felipe did not hesitate to greet him effusively and very gladly, something that did not fall very well to his current partner.

A source close to the actor told TVNotas that Luis Felipe's current partner was very upset:

He was joined by the former, with whom he ended three years ago, and the current one; but since he doesn't want to make his relationship known, he says that Arehua is only his friend, so she didn't have another one and she had to endure her courage when Luis Felipe was taking photos with Carolina. ”

According to the source, the actor has “much stick with the kids and many are behind him, because they admire him a lot for the good actor he is, for his wisdom, because he is nice, and the truth because he is a very good person and a gentleman. "

With information from Tvnotas.

